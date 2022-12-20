France's Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni Subjected to Racist Comments after Missing Penalties in FIFA World Cup Final

France duo Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to disgusting racist comments online in the aftermath of their missed penalties in the shootout against Argentina.

Les Blues were part of an enthralling final which was an emotional roller coaster, to say the least. With things all square by the end of extra time, both teams headed for the dreaded penalty shootout.

Emiliano Martinez made a brilliant save to deny Coman in the shootout, and Tchouameni blasted the ball wide of the post. Argentina, on the other hand, converted all their penalties and managed to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

Lionel Messi played brilliantly scoring two goals in the finals. For France, Kylian Mbappe recorded a hattrick, becoming only the second player to do so in the final of a World Cup.

Unfortunately, this thriller was overshadowed by racist comments that were directed towards Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni online. The football world has condemned these actions and shown their solidarity with the duo.

Bayern Munich condemned the hatred directed at their 26-year-old forward. The tweet was captioned as “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society. pic.twitter.com/9Mvhrt0Zc9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2022

Aurelien Tchouameni had a pretty decent World Cup campaign in Qatar. The Real Madrid midfielder was a workhorse in the middle of the field, deputizing exceptionally well in the absence of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored the opening goal in the quarterfinals against England, when he thundered the ball past Jordan Pickford from outside the box. Coman had a relatively quiet time at the World Cup with Didier Deschamps preferring the potent trio of Ousmane Dembelle, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.

Winning and losing are all part of the game and Twitter users showed their support for the France duo

These racist comments on some of the France players instagram posts. Disgusting. Tchouameni and Coman, head up ⬆️ .— Dylan Holden (@DylanHolden24) December 18, 2022

So Coman & Tchouameni have been racially abused online. Disgraceful.— Zubair Ahmed (@ZubairA63274564) December 19, 2022

heartbreaking day but to those spreading racist comments to tchouameni and coman can go to hell— ruby🇫🇷💙 (@rubycfcw) December 18, 2022

This France side could have become only the first team in 60 years to successfully defend their World Cup title. Being propelled by Mbappe, Les Blues were within touching distance of achieving this feat but Lionel Messi and Co were simply too hot to handle on the night.

Read all the Latest Sports News here