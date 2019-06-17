Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I'm Leaving and It Hurts: Francesco Totti Resigns as AS Roma Director Over Exclusion from Meetings

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti said he has resigned as the club director, something he never thought would happen.

AFP

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I'm Leaving and It Hurts: Francesco Totti Resigns as AS Roma Director Over Exclusion from Meetings
Francesco Totti played for AS Roma for 24 years before retiring in 2017 and taking over as the club director. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rome: Roma legend Francesco Totti, who played for the capital club for 24 years before retiring in 2017, announced Monday that he was resigning as director.

"At 12:41pm on June 17, 2019, I sent an email... which was for me unimaginable: I handed in my resignation," Totti said.

"I never thought that this moment would come."

The 42-year-old World Cup winner said his resignation was driven by his lack of inclusion in important decision-making within the club, something he blamed on Roma's American owner James Pallotta.

"I was a weight for the club, I was told I was too cumbersome, both as a player and a leader," said an emotional Totti.

"Now I'm leaving and it hurts."

Totti, who spent his entire professional career at Roma, added: "There are many things that made me think, they never let me take part. They only called me when they were in difficulty.

"In two years I've taken part in about 10 meetings."

The former club captain, capped 58 times by Italy, insisted it was a "goodbye, not a farewell", without giving further details.

"I can say that it is impossible for Totti to stay outside of Roma," he said.

"Now I'll take a different path, but the moment another owner really wants to count on me, I'll be ready."

After making his senior Roma debut aged 16 in 1993, Totti went on to score 307 goals in 785 games, winning Serie A in 2001 and the Coppa Italia twice.

His departure follows that of former teammate Daniele de Rossi, the Serie A side deciding not to renew the midfielder's contract after 18 years at the club.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram