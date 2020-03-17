Francisco Garcia, 21-year-old Spanish Football Coach, Dies of Coronavirus

Madrid: Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia, who worked with Atletico Portada Alta, has died from novel coronavirus. He was 21.

He was suffering from leukemia which made him vulnerable against the pandemic and he was taken to the Regional Hospital of Malaga with severe coronavirus symptoms where he passed away on Sunday, reports goal.com.

Garcia had served as Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta's youth team manager since 2016 and has now become the fifth and youngest victim of the illness in the region.

According to reports, the Spaniard could be the youngest person to have died from coronavirus to date, with the death rate at its highest among those over the age of 70.

A statement from the club read: "From Atletico Cotada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, unfortunately, today.

"And now what do we do without you, Francis? If you were always with us when it was necessary, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering winning in the league? We don't know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever."

Segunda outfit Malaga CF also expressed their condolences to Garcia's friends and family in a short message on Twitter, stating: "From the club, we want to convey to Atletico Portada Alta our deepest condolences for the loss of one of their coaches, Francisco Garcia, as well as send a warm hug to his family and friends. Together we must stop COVID-19."

Major football leagues in Spain have all been suspended indefinitely to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 7,000 lives across the world.

(With inputs from IANS)