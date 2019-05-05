English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bayern Munich Fan Favorites Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben to Leave This Summer
Arjen Robben has spent 10 years at Bayern Munich while Franck Ribery has given 12 years of his career to Munich.
Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben will get a Bayern Munich testimonial game next year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Munich: Bayern Munich has confirmed that fan favorites Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are to leave the club at the end of this season, with a testimonial game planned for both players in 2020.
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, "Franck and Arjen are great players. Bayern owes a lot to both of them and will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell. They've helped shape Bayern's most successful decade with fantastic football."
The 35-year-old Robben had already announced at the end of 2018 that he would be leaving the club this summer, while Ribery, 36, had been hoping to extend his 12-year stay at the club.
Ribery tells the club website, "It won't be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we've achieved together."
Former France international Ribery scored in Bayern's 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday, when Robben also came on as a substitute to make his first appearance after five months out injured.
The Dutch winger said he had no plans to retire just yet: "I love football - I'd like to keep playing."
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, "Franck and Arjen are great players. Bayern owes a lot to both of them and will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell. They've helped shape Bayern's most successful decade with fantastic football."
The 35-year-old Robben had already announced at the end of 2018 that he would be leaving the club this summer, while Ribery, 36, had been hoping to extend his 12-year stay at the club.
Ribery tells the club website, "It won't be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we've achieved together."
Former France international Ribery scored in Bayern's 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday, when Robben also came on as a substitute to make his first appearance after five months out injured.
The Dutch winger said he had no plans to retire just yet: "I love football - I'd like to keep playing."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik Win Gold in Stamm International Boxing Tournament
- 'Business as Usual' as Smith & Warner Train at Australia's Pre-World Cup Camp
- Pakistan Senate Passes Bill To End Child Marriage, Proposes Minimum Age be Raised to 18
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results