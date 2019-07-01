Frank Lampard Excused From Derby County Pre-season to Conclude Chelsea Return
Frank Lampard is in talks with Chelsea FC to become the new manager of the club.
Frank Lampard won Chelsea won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League in a 13-trophy haul between 2001-2014. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Derby County have excused manager Frank Lampard from the start to the Championship club's pre-season training programme with the former midfielder expected to complete a return to Chelsea this week.
Lampard was last week given permission to speak to the Blues, with whom he won 13 trophies in 13 years as a player at Stamford Bridge.
"Derby County Football Club has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible," Derby said in a statement on Monday.
"On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."
Chelsea have been seeking a new manager since Maurizio Sarri departed to take charge of Juventus last month.
