GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Frank Lampard Returned to Football Because he 'Missed the Bug'

Frank Lampard says he swapped the relative comfort of the pundit's chair for the fraught job of manager because he missed the "bug" as he prepares for his first competitive game at the helm of Derby County.

AFP

Updated:August 3, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Frank Lampard Returned to Football Because he 'Missed the Bug'
(Image: Derby County)
Loading...
Frank Lampard says he swapped the relative comfort of the pundit's chair for the fraught job of manager because he missed the "bug" as he prepares for his first competitive game at the helm of Derby County.

Lampard has worked primarily in the media since retiring from playing in 2017 following a glittering career that included three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League at Chelsea.

His first competitive game in charge sees the Rams kick off the new Championship season against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Friday.

Asked why he is back in football in a hands-on role, Lampard, 40, said: "Because you miss the bug.

"It (television work) is comfortable, but there is pressure there because you want to do the job as best as you can. But when you've been competitive for a long time as a player, you miss it.

"Myself and Steven (Gerrard) were talking about that openly last year when we were working on BT Sport. Football draws you back in and for all the 24-hours-a-day talk and lack-of-sleep talk you can't help but love it.

"This was something that I couldn't not do and I couldn't settle for that easy life when there was an opportunity to come and do this."

Gerrard is another former England international midfielder set to take charge of his first league game this weekend, at Scottish giants Rangers.

The ex-Liverpool captain has already overseen three Europa League games and remains unbeaten as a manager, winning twice.

Lampard added: "We were texting back and forth (on Tuesday), actually discussing the mad life of management and how we both see it.

"We are both the same, we are enjoying every minute of it. It's strange and you can't switch off because you want to do so well, that's certainly how I feel.

"Some days you can't switch off, which means giving it every moment of the day. I'm sure Steven will be the same because I know how competitive he is and I'm guessing if you ask him then he will give you some similar answers."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...