FRB vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayer Leverkusen will travel to Freiburg in their bid to make it to the top four of the Bundesliga 2019-20 on Friday night, May 30. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

In their last week, Freiburg drew Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3, whereas Leverkusen faced a shocking 4-1 loss at home against Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga 2019-2020 Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen live match is scheduled to start at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Leverkusen, who slipped to the fifth spot, after losing in their last fixture, will eye to make things right for their side when they take on FRB. On the other hand, Freiburg will aim to produce a similar show in their upcoming home fixture. Frieburg have secured 38 points so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, with 53 points from 28 games, Bayer Leverkusen sit at 5th position.

Bundesliga 2910-20 FRB vs LEV Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Kevin Volland was spotted training with the Leverkusen side earlier this week. The forward has made his way back to the side after recovering from an ankle injury. Team skipper Lars Bender is out due to foot issue. Joining Bender on the injury bench is Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old Freiburg defender Christian Gunter is expected to miss the home game due to injury.

Here is the Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 FRB vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Bundesliga 2019-20 FRB vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Defenders: Christian Gunter, Edmond Tapsoba , Daley Sinkgraven, Sven Bender

Bundesliga 2019-20 FRB vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Midfielders: Moussa Diaby, Naidem Amiri

Bundesliga 2019-20 FRB vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Strikers: Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario, Nils Petersen

Bundesliga 2019-20 Freiburg Probable XI vs Bayer Leverkusen: Schwolow - Gulde, Lienhart, Heintz - Schmid, Koch, Höfler, Günter (c) - Grifo, Petersen, Höler

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Probable XI vs Freiburg: Hradecky - Tah, S. Bender, Tapsobah - Amiri, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Sinkgraven - Havertz (c), Alario, Diaby