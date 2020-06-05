FRB vs MOB Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20 SC Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming game in the Bundesliga 2019-20 will see a high-octane encounter between SC Freiburg Vs Borussia Monchengladbach. The visitors try to mount pressure when they face third placed Freiburg on Friday night.

Monchengladbach are just two points short of Freiburg. A win for MOB in their away fixture will take them to top three. Monchengladbach have 56 points in their kitty. They were thrashed by Leverkusen in their last game. At full-time to scoreboard read Leverkusen 3-1 Monchengladbach.

The hosts Freiburg, who are still looking for a win since the league resumed, will fight their heart out in order to keep their position secure in the top three. Freiburg have 58 points in their kitty. The hosts will also try to surpass Borussia Drotmund who are sitting on the 2nd spot with 60 points. The Bundesliga 2019-20 SC Freiburg Vs Borussia Monchengladbach will commence at 12 am.

Freiburg Vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team, FRB vs MOB Dream11 Prediction and Team News

The injury cloud is currently hovering over Freiburg who will again be without defender Robin Koch. Janik Haberer is also on the treatment table. On the other side, Monchengladbach will fly without Denis Zakaria, Fabian Johnson and Tobias Strobl.

Dream11 Captain: Petersen

Dream11 Vice Captain: M Thuram

Dream11 Goalkeeper: A Schwolow

Dream11 Defenders: R Bensebaini, M Ginter, S Lainer, O Wendt.

Dream11 Midfielders: V Grifo, N Hofler, F Neuhaus

Dream11 Strikers: A Plea, M Thuram, Petersen

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Freiburg probable Playing XI vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Schwolow, Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter, Grifo, Koch, Hofler, Holer, Petersen, Waldschmidt

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach probable lineup vs Freiburg: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea