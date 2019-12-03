Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Freddie Ljungberg Planning Arsene Wenger Chat as He Seeks Arsenal Revival

Freddie Ljungberg said that he will seek advice from former manager Arsene Wenger as Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Reuters

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Freddie Ljungberg Planning Arsene Wenger Chat as He Seeks Arsenal Revival
Freddie Ljungberg (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg said he would seek advice from former manager Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first home game in charge against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

Ljungberg, who was named interim boss following Unai Emery's sacking last week, guided Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at Norwich City last Sunday that extended the eighth-placed club's winless run in the league to six games.

The Swede, a member of Wenger's "Invincibles" team that went a complete season unbeaten en route to the 2003-04 league title, said he was keen to speak to the Frenchman as he bids to turn around the club's fortunes.

"I would really like to speak to him," Ljungberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm in contact with him but I haven't spoken to him because it's been a bit hectic, but it's on my list to do so."

Wenger left Arsenal in May last year after a reign of 22 years during which he redefined the Premier League club and became their most successful manager, winning three Premier League titles as well as seven FA Cups.

Ljungberg said he is determined to improve the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at home in the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt at a half-empty stadium in Emery's final match in charge.

"When it comes to the Emirates, the fans want us to win and they want us to play good football," Ljungberg said.

"The only way to try and get a good atmosphere is to try and achieve that. If that's me or someone else as a coach, I don't think that matters.

"The fans were amazing against Norwich, we were on top and I felt they got more and more energy from that... I need to develop the game plan, how we want to play football."

Ljungberg said he could stay at the club even if he is not named permanent manager.

"I work for the club and what the club wants me to do, that's where I'm going to be," he added. "Of course I'm proud to have this opportunity but the future will tell what happens."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com