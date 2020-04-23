FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Free Agents Will Be in Demand After Coronavirus Crisis: Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen (Image: Reuters)

Jan Vertonghen (Image: Reuters)

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic will force clubs to turn to free agents when the season ends, feels Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Share this:

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen says that players who are free agents when the season ends will be coveted more than others as clubs look to rebound from the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional football has been suspended across the major European leagues due to the pandemic and questions remain over whether players whose contracts end on June 30 will be allowed to continue playing for clubs if the season is extended.

Vertonghen, who will be a free agent himself when his contract with Spurs ends this season, said he is looking at offers from teams in Italy and Spain but has not ruled out re-signing with the London club.

"The lockdown has brought a lot of uncertainty to the transfer market and, strangely enough, it has only had a positive effect on interest," Vertonghen told Belgian TV channel Play Sports.

"Of course I'm free and many clubs don't have the money to do transfers. Free players like me are even more coveted in the coronavirus crisis.

"But I will wait a little longer, because I really want to sign for the right club, that could also be Tottenham again... Since January, a number of clubs have come forward with serious proposals. Spain and Italy are certainly options."

Vertonghen said fellow Belgium internationals -- Napoli forward Dries Mertens and Paris St Germain defender Thomas Meunier -- are in the same boat with their contracts also ending in June.

"In any case, it should be a club with a lot of ambition," Vertonghen added. "I want to continue at the highest level for a few more years and preferably in the Champions League.

"I would really like to play in Europe and would like to learn another language."

Spurs were eighth in the Premier League standings before the season was suspended -- seven points adrift of the top four.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres