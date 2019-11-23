Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Free Entry For Women to Gallery Section of Stadium: Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala announced that there will be free entry for women to the gallery sections at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode during the I-League.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Free Entry For Women to Gallery Section of Stadium: Gokulam Kerala
Gokulam Kerala (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala/Twitter)

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala on Saturday announced that women will have free entry to the gallery section of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode during matches for the upcoming season of the I-League. The club also stated that it has reserved a stand for families and couples.

Gokulam said that the South Upper Stand of the EMS Stadium, where the club play their home matches, will be for families and couples.

"The idea is to have more women spectators in the stadium. Kozhikode has a history of women flocking to the stadium to watch football matches. We want to bring back the culture and promote the sport among women also," said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Gokulam's first home match of the season will on November 30 against Neroca.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram