Free Entry For Women to Gallery Section of Stadium: Gokulam Kerala
Gokulam Kerala announced that there will be free entry for women to the gallery sections at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode during the I-League.
Gokulam Kerala (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala/Twitter)
Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala on Saturday announced that women will have free entry to the gallery section of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode during matches for the upcoming season of the I-League. The club also stated that it has reserved a stand for families and couples.
Gokulam said that the South Upper Stand of the EMS Stadium, where the club play their home matches, will be for families and couples.
"The idea is to have more women spectators in the stadium. Kozhikode has a history of women flocking to the stadium to watch football matches. We want to bring back the culture and promote the sport among women also," said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.
Gokulam's first home match of the season will on November 30 against Neroca.
