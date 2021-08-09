CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» Football» French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG
1-MIN READ

French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG

Lionel Messi cries at his Barcelona farewell (AP)

Lionel Messi cries at his Barcelona farewell (AP)

Lionel Messi's rumoured move to PSG prompted shares in companies involved in French football to rise.

Shares in companies involved in French soccer rose on Monday as expectations grew that Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi would seal a transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Shares in Olympique Lyon rose 0.9%, while shares in TV group TF1 and Canal Plus owner Vivendi were up 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, as a move by Messi to PSG would likely drive up overall viewing figures for French soccer.

Messi confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that he was talking with PSG about a possible move.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 09, 2021, 15:34 IST