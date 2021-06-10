CHANGE LANGUAGE
French President Emmanuel Macron Urges Kylian Mbappe to Stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe (Photo Credit: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint Germain and play in Ligue 1.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the country’s star soccer striker Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to stay at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and to remain within the French domestic league.

“It is important that he stays at PSG, both for the club and for the French championship. But after all that, I would never put pressure on a player," Macron said in a televised interview with BFM TV, as he visited the French national soccer team – dubbed Les Bleus – as France prepares for the European international championship.

Earlier this week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said Mbappe would stay at the Ligue 1 club next season.

first published:June 10, 2021, 19:38 IST