French World Cup Winner Raphael Varane Announces International Retirement

French World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane has called time on his international football career.

The four-time Champions League winner took to the social media platform Instagram to announce that he was hanging up his boots.

“As a child, I remember following France 98, this team, these players who made us experience indescribable emotions. I dreamed of being our heroes and 20 years later I lived one of the best experiences of my life, the ones that made me really proud. We brought home the Cup !! I will never forget it. I still feel every single one of the emotions felt on that day, July 15, 2018. That was one of the most amazing and memorable moments of my life.

This victory that we won all together would never have been possible without the support of Didier Deschamps, every member of the management and staff over the years, and my teammates who have defended our shirt in every game we played.

But more importantly, this victory would not have been possible without every single one of you supporting us along the way.

Votre ferveur, les célébrations et les souvenirs de notre retour en France resteront gravés à jamais en moi.

Even after the defeat in the final last year, with a beautiful course, you welcomed us as heroes when we returned. To each and every one of you, THANK YOU a thousand times!

I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you.

Du plus profond de mon cœur, merci. Rapha. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

Varane won the FIFA World Cup in the year 2018 before going on to win the UEFA Nations League title with Les Blues in the 2020-21 season.

Varane has helped strengthen Manchester United following his transfer to the English giants from Real Madrid in the year 2021. The French stopper back has provided solidity to the defensive lines of Erik ten Hag’s new-look United.

Read all the Latest Sports News here