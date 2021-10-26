Frenkie de Jong Suffers Thigh Injury During El Clasico Defeat vs Real Madrid

Barcelona’s Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a right thigh injury, the La Liga club announced on Monday. De Jong, 24, was replaced after 77 minutes during Sunday’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. He is likely to miss Wednesday’s trip to Rayo Vallecano but Barcelona did not specify how long he would be out for.

De Jong has started 11 games this season but has yet to score for Ronald Koeman’s side, who are ninth in the table six points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.