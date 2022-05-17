FRK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers: Eintracht Frankfurt will square off against Rangers on Thursday in the Europa League final at the Raman Sanchez Pizjuan. Frankfurt are not enjoying a very good form at the moment, having won just three of their last 13 games in all competitions. Interestingly, all three victories have come in this tournament as they went past Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to reach the all-important final.

Rangers, Frankfurt’s opponents, are coming off a four-match winning streak, with their most recent success coming against Hearts 3-1 last week. Rangers have previously defeated two German clubs en route to the final – Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig – and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will definitely fancy their chances against yet another Bundesliga outfit.

Rangers have done wonderfully well in the Europa League so far, but their away record in the competition has left a lot to be desired, as they have secured just one victory (4-2 win at Dortmund) on the road all season. Frankfurt, on the other hand, have won five of their six games on the road, which could be crucial on Thursday night.

Ahead of today’s Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers match; here is all you need to know:

FRK vs RAN Telecast

The Europa League between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will be broadcast on Sony Network.

FRK vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between FRK vs RAN is available to be streamed Live on SonyLIV.

FRK vs RAN Match Details

The match between FRK vs RAN will be played on Thursday, May 19, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

FRK vs RAN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Aribo

Vice-Captain: Borre

FRK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: McGregor

Defenders: Tavernier, Goldson, Tuta, Toure

Midfielders: Kostic, Kamada, Kamara, Kent

Strikers: Borre, Aribo

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers probable XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Hauge; Borre

Rangers Predicted Starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Wright

