FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Schalke 04 in their next Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture which will be held on Wednesday, June 17. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke will be played at the Commerzbank Arena. Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently at the tenth spot on the points table, have bagged 38 points out of the 31 matches. In their last outing, Frankfurt were handed a 2-0 defeat by Mainz. Meanwhile, ninth-placed Schalke held Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw. Schalke have 39 points in their kitty. So far in the league, they have managed to win nine out of 31 games.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke will kick off at 10 pm

Bundesliga League 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

For the hosts, Bruno Fernandes has been ruled out from the upcoming game. The 25-year-old midfielder is suffering from a calf injury. Meanwhile, the visitors have a long injury list ahead of the Wednesday night fixture. Burgstaller (knee), Harit (knee), Mascarell (groin), Sane (muscular), Serdar (knee), Todibo (ankle) are on the treatment table. Whereas, midfielder Daniel Caligiuri is on the suspension bench.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Captain: Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Vice Captain: Gregoritsch

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Nubel

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Defenders: Abraham, Hinteregger, Oczipka.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Midfielders: Rode, Kamada, Kostic, Mckennie.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Bundesliga 2019-20 FRK vs SCH Dream 11 Strikers: Dost, Andre Silva, Gregoritsch.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 FRK probable Playing XI vs SCH: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Costa, Kohr, Rode, Kostic; Kamada; Dost, Silva.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 SCH probable lineup vs FRK: Nubel; Kenny, Oczipka, Kabak, Miranda; Boujellab, Schopf, McKennie, Bozdogan; Kutucu, Gregoritsch.