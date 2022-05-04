FRK vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal FRK vs WHU match, May 6, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, 12:30 am IST

FRK vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Europa League semifinal match between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United: Eintracht Frankfurt are set to host West Ham United in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final on Friday. In the first-leg, Frankfurt managed to clinch an away victory (1-2) against West Ham. Earlier, in the quarter-final, Frankfurt had pulled off an upset after ousting Catalan giants Barcelona (3-4 on aggregate).

The Hammers come into the fixture after suffering two back-to-back defeats in their last two English Premier League matches. On the other hand, things have not been pretty smooth for Frankfurt domestically as well as they have been winless in their last six Bundesliga games.

Ahead of the match between Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United; here is everything you need to know:

FRK vs WHU Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United match.

FRK vs WHU Live Streaming

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

FRK vs WHU Match Details

The FRK vs WHU match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt on Friday, May 6, at 12:30 am IST.

FRK vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Declan Rice

Vice-Captain: Michail Antonio

Suggested Playing XI for FRK vs WHU Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Tuta, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal,

Midfielders: Manuel Lanzini, Declan Rice, Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada

Forwards: Michail Antonio, Rafael Borre

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) vs West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting Line-up: Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Jens Hauge, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

