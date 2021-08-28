From Agent Bruno to Ex-teammate Evra: How Cristiano Ronaldo was Convinced on Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," said the club in a statement.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," added the club in the statement.

From fellow Portugal star Bruno Fernandez to ex-teammate Patrice Evra, Manchester United stars past and present convinced Ronaldo to join the Red Devils in a joint effort.

Wow wow wow, he’s home ♥️ @Cristiano— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

SCARY HOURS!— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 27, 2021

How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L5xDwJhWqU— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 27, 2021

HE IS COMING HOME! Back where you belong @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/37FzMqYFIT— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 27, 2021

Breaking news: @Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd. Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021

Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years… oh wait. @ManUtd @Cristiano— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 27, 2021

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Ronaldo had moved to Real Madrid before shifting to Juventus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here