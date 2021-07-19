From Brazil to New Zealand to Ivory Coast, Premier League Players Starring in Tokyo 2020

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to commence from July 23 onwards and the sporting world has been eagerly waiting for the grandest tournament around the globe to start. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed to this year, however, the delay has been an advantage for sportspersons to prepare and train well. Other than athletics, swimming, shooting, TT and the list goes on and on, football is also a part of the Olympics, which mainly comprises Under-23 players. The footballing treat continues after the Euros 2020 and Copa America 2020 recently concluding and all eyes will once again be on nations participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the football event.

Making the event more interesting and challenging, players from top European clubs will be participating in the tournament, especially from the English Premier League. However, due to the football event being for players generally U-23, nations are allowed to feature a few over-aged players in the squad as well. While the Olympics commences from July 23, the first football match will be played on July 22 between Egypt and Spain.

From the Premier League clubs, here are a few stars who will be in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Representing Arsenal is Brazil youngster Gabriel Martinelli who has been an exciting package for the Gunners in his performances. From Manchester United, defender Eric Bailly and winger Amad Diallo will be seen with Ivory Coast. Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa will be representing Brazil along with Everton’s Richarlison.

From the Oceania region, Southampton’s Caleb Watts and Crystal Palace’s Jay-Rich Baghuelou will be representing Australia and West Ham United’s Winston Reid will be donning the New Zealand jersey along with Burnley’s Chris Wood.

From Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister will be representing 2020 Copa America Champions Argentina, whereas Tudor Baluta will be playing for the Romania squad.

While Brazil have the majority of Premier League players in the 2020 Olympics, the Selecao are also the defending champions as they won the tournament in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 2020 Copa America finalists will look to salvage their chance of claiming international glory by successfully defending their crown at Tokyo. Brazil beat Germany 1-1 on penalties (5-4) to win the Rio Olympics football tournament. At the time, Brazil was led by Neymar.

Each nation is allowed to include three over-aged players in their 22-member squad

Other than the Premier League players, a few big names to be mentioned on the lists are Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Brazil full-back Dani Alves and Argentina’s Claudio Bravo. From Spain a few youngsters represent FC Barcelona who are Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza and Pedri and from Real Madrid, Marco Asencio has been included in the 22-man squad.

