From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi : Top Football Goalscorer in 2021

The year 2021 has been a fanatical year with plenty of football action, be it club level and international level, witnessing spectacular goals being scored, pressurizing penalty shootouts, the emotions runs wild and the commentators adding the extra spark as the ball crosses the line to find the back of the net. There have been many goal scorers, with clubs hammering away and not to mention, the regular names delivering for their teams. The race for the 2021 Golden Shoe is now up for grabs, however, the winner will be decided on the basis of most goals scored, the race is still on.

In 2020, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski took home the Golden Shoe, along with being a part of the Bavarians’ treble-winning season. The Polish striker hammered an impressive 41 goals last year and is on the verge of claiming the golden shoe once again. The 2021 Ballon d’Or was awarded to Lionel Messi for his contributions to FC Barcelona last season and for winning the Copa America with Argentina this season. The Ballon d’Or event has been concluded, but the race for the Golden Shoe is still on and looking at 2021 as a whole, here are the top goalscorers of 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 31 Goals

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar is nowhere close to slowing down as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been putting on clutch performances, heroic to be precise, as Ronaldo has single-handedly won games for his team, be it during his time in Juventus and then rejoining his former club, Manchester United. On a whole, for club and country, Ronaldo has smashed 31 goals and is still very much in the race for the 2021 Golden Shoe. Ronaldo has broken numerous records this season, including becoming the all-time international men’s goal scorer with 111 goals so far for Portugal.

Kylian Mbappe – 34 Goals

The French wunderkind is only improving with each passing day and is already an established player on high demand. Mbappe has been in front of goal for France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this year, slamming 34 goals this year, the PSG No. 7 is two goals behind teammate Lionel Messi, and is in contention to move up in the race.

Lionel Messi – 36 Goals

36 goals scored in 2021, however, the impact that Lionel Messi has made in his overall performances this year has made him the worthy winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Despite a lacklustre final season with FC Barcelona, Messi won the Copa Del Ray with the Catalan giants before having to move to a new club after 17 years at the age of 34. However, Messi is has been playing his natural game and is also nowhere close to slowing down.

Erling Braut Haaland – 38 Goals

The Norwegian youngster has been dynamic ever since joining Borussia Dortmund last season and the 21-year-old has banged in 38 goals so far. With another two weeks left for the year to end, Haaland will highly likely increase his tally, however, the Dortmund star will need to find the net multiple times in order to match his competitor and rival.

Robert Lewandowski – 45 Goals

Untouchable at this point, Robert Lewandowski has been a man on a mission and the Polish striker is leaving no stone unturned to prove to be the best in the world. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich star has smashed in 45 goals so far for both club and country, and is leading the race for the 2021 golden shoe. In the 2021/22 season so far in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski has smashed 18 goals in 16 matches played so far, with a few more to be added before the year ends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.