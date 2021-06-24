From Euro 2020 to Indian Super League: ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Finland's Joni Kauko

ATK Mohun Bagan announced the big signing of Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko on Thursday right after the Finland’s Euro 2020 campaign came to an end. Finland could not cross the group stage hurdle in the European Championships but Kauko did enough to impress ATK Mohun Bagan, who leapt up to sign the Finnish. The upcoming season of the ISL, which will be its eighth edition, is expected to be held from November to March. All the clubs are active in the transfer window and ATK Mohun Bagan have made their first big signing.

30-year-old Kauko was born in Turku, Finland on July 12, 1990 and captained the Finland U-21 team. He has won the Finnish League Cup twice - in 2008 with Inter Turku and in 2013 with FC Lahti. With Inter Turku, he also won the Finnish Cup champion in 2009.

Kauko made his international debut for Finland in 2012 and has made 28 appearances with the national team. At Euro 2020, he played 57 minutes of football coming on as second half substitute against Belgium, Denmark and Russia.

According to Times of India sources, ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Kauko on a two-year deal and he will joining the team for their AFC Cup campaign, which is expected to open on August 18 with two more matches scheduled for August 21 and 24.

ATK Mohun Bagan signed Kauko after parting ways with Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez.

Last season, ATK Mohun Bagan missed both ISL Shield and title by a whisker to Mumbai City FC. They lost the ISL Shield playoff and the ISL final to Mumbai City FC and are raring to take it all this season.

Domestically, ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Amrinder Singh, Bidyananda Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashutosh Mehta and Deepak Tangri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here