From Jadon Sancho to Erling Haaland, 8 Players Manchester United Want to Sign

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo, who had left Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018, revealed he had shortlisted two sides that he wanted to join after his contract ends with Juventus. According to Ronaldo, he either wanted to join Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a list of eight targets they want on their team, at least according to a report by Mirror, and the list does not include Ronaldo at all.

The report further added that the team management is likely to be given funds to strengthen their team in January as team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to take United back to the top of the Premier League table.

Solskjaer has reportedly identified eight players he wants to bring to Old Trafford, with Mirror Sport earlier reporting that the team is keen to strike a £200m double swoop for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Mirror cited an ESPN report, which said that there are a host of under-27 players in Solskjaer's radar. Furthermore, the report revealed that United also want England star and attacking midfielder James Maddison of Leicester City, as well as West Ham United's Declan Rice on the team.

Other players that the Red Devils want in their jersey include Lyon's Moussa Dembele as well as Bournemouth's Callum Wilson. John McGinn and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa are also players who are under Solskjaer's radar to be a part of Old Trafford.

The target players for Manchester United:

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - £100m

Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg) - £80m

James Maddison (Leicester) - £60m

Declan Rice (West Ham) - £45m

Moussa Dembele (Lyon) - £40m

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - £40m

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) - £30m

John McGinn (Aston Villa) - £20m

