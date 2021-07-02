From Lionel Messi to Sergio Ramos: Top Players Who Are Free Agents as of July 1

Some of the biggest names in world football are currently free agents and can be snapped up by clubs without them having to pay transfer amount to their previous clubs. From Lionel Messi to Gianluigi Donnarumma to Sergio Ramos, there are a number of players who are available for just their own signing amounts at the moment. The biggest of them all being Messi.

Some big names like David Aalba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, and Hakan Calhanoglu have already signed with clubs on free transfer. Alaba moved from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid while Aguero joined Barcelona from Manchester City. Depay also signed with Barcelona from Lyon while Calhanoglu made his move within the city of Milan.

Now, here is a list of some top players who are free agents as of July 1:

Lionel Messi

If there is someone who has to be mentioned in this list at the top, it is Messi. The morning of July 1 was filled with the buzz that Messi is now a free agent after Barcelona failed to bind him in another contract before the expiration of his contract. Now, Messi can move to any club he wants and Barcelona will not get a single penny. Barcelona president Juan Laporta, however, said that the a new contract for Messi is being help up because of La Liga’s financial control measures. “It’s going well, he wants to stay and we’re making all the efforts to ensure he does. But we have to balance it with financial fair play," he said.

Sergio Ramos

Ramos has bid goodbye to Real Madrid, where he became a legend and won a number of big trophies. Ramos’ goodbye was an emotional one and he said that he would have loved to stay at Madrid. However, now he is a free agent and the latest reports suggest that he has signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain. However, it is not official yet and hence, he remains a free agent right now.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma is Italy’s No.1 and after his contract with AC Milan expired, he is now a free agent and he is up for grabs. He is currently on national duty at Euro 2020. There are rumours that he has also signed a contract with PSG.

Jerome Boateng

Boateng was at Bayern Munich for a decade and he won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crown with the German team. However, after not being given a contract extension, he is a free agent right now.

David Luiz

David Luiz is no more an Arsenal player and is out on the market without the transfer fee attached. He is reported to be in talks with his former club PSG and Benfica.

Juan Mata

Mata’s contract with Manchester United has officially expired and he is a free agent.

Diego Costa

Costa terminated his contract with Atletico Madrid in December last year and is available on a free transfer.

