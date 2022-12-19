From Olympics Gold to FIFA World Cup: Here is A Look at Lionel Messi's Record-Breaking Career

Lionel Messi scripted history at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar after winning the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball on Sunday. He became the first player in the history of the competition to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball twice. Messi was named FIFA World Cup’s best player for the first time back in 2014.

The high-profile individual award will certainly be more pleasing this time for the Argentine skipper as Messi guided his side to their third World Cup title in Qatar. Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties to lift the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Messi’s career, at both international and club levels, has been nothing less than sensational. However, prior to Sunday’s final encounter, FIFA World Cup was the only trophy that eluded the 35-year-old. The former Barcelona striker, while playing his last World Cup match, produced a terrific show in the final and scored a brace in the summit clash against France.

Overall, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker scored seven goals and registered three assists in the tournament to win the Golden Ball.

In the domestic circuit, he has earned the Spanish League title 10 times. Messi also won the Champions League trophy on four occasions. Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals under his belt in 778 games across all competitions. He won 35 trophies for the La Liga club.

Messi left his childhood club Barcelona in August 2021 and joined French football club PSG. The Argentine won his first Ligue 1 title in his debut season with PSG.

In international football, Messi won the U-20 World Cup back in 2005. He was also a part of Argentina’s gold medal-winning squad in 2008 Beijing Olympics. In 2021, he won both the Copa America and the Finalissima. He has won the Ballon d’Or trophy record seven times. He has scored 98 goals for the Albiceleste after donning the Argentina jersey in 172 matches.

The current season has so far been an astonishing one for the Rosario-born maestro. He has found the back of the net 29 times after featuring in 24 matches. Messi, with 18 assists to his name, has already won the Man of the Match award 23 times.

