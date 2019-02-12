English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Pele to Hurst, World's Best Were Foiled by Gordon Banks
Banks, who has died aged 81, earned his place in the pantheon of England icons when he flung himself to his right to turn Pele's goal-bound header over the crossbar in the group stages of the 1970 World Cup.
Banks, who has died aged 81, earned his place in the pantheon of England icons when he flung himself to his right to turn Pele's goal-bound header over the crossbar in the group stages of the 1970 World Cup.
Loading...
It says much about the brilliance of Gordon Banks that the World Cup-winning England goalkeeper never rated his legendary save from Pele as the greatest stop of his glittering career.
Banks, who has died aged 81, earned his place in the pantheon of England icons when he flung himself to his right to turn Pele's goal-bound header over the crossbar in the group stages of the 1970 World Cup.
Such was the accuracy and force of Pele's effort that the Brazil great thought he had scored and was beginning to celebrate before being stopped in his tracks by Banks's breathtaking intervention.
"I heard Pele shout 'Goal!' after he headed it," Banks said. "Definitely. He thought it was past me."
Banks's England teammate Bobby Charlton echoed the feelings of the fans inside Guadalajara's Estadio Jalisco and the millions who have seen the save since.
"That is without question the greatest save I have ever seen," said Charlton.
It was also a tribute to Banks's diligence and attention.
Noticing the ball was bouncing higher than usual during practice on the sun-baked Mexican pitches, Banks adjusted his technique and his reward was football immortality.
"I noticed in shooting sessions that sometimes the ball would kick up a bit more," he told the Daily Mail.
"I was able to anticipate that it was going to bounce up and I could flick it over."
Banks had no complaints about being revered for his showdown with Pele.
But, for the man himself, that save actually played second fiddle to a stop he made while playing for Stoke City on a dank evening in London's East End.
Asked in 2016 if denying Pele was his crowning glory, Banks replied: "No, that was a penalty (save) from Geoff Hurst against Stoke in the League Cup semi-final in 1972."
Cat-like Reflexes
Despite Banks's save from Pele, England were eventually beaten 1-0 by Brazil and saw their reign as world champions ended.
But two years later Banks was celebrating his second and last major club trophy thanks in part to his sublime penalty save from West Ham United's Hurst in the League Cup semi-finals.
Stoke were clinging to a 1-0 second-leg lead, which had brought them to 2-2 on aggregate, when West Ham were awarded a penalty with four minutes remaining at Upton Park.
Taking a long run-up, Hurst smashed a ferocious shot to Banks's right that appeared destined to burst the net.
Yet the Stoke goalkeeper showed astonishing, cat-like reflexes to leap and palm the ball over the bar.
Stoke went on to reach the final after two replays before defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.
Of course, Hurst had already played a defining role in Banks's career in 1966 when the striker's hat-trick in a 4-2 victory against West Germany earned England the World Cup on home soil.
That golden afternoon at Wembley must have seemed unimaginable to Yorkshire-born Banks when he started his career with Chesterfield as a teenager while digging ditches and carrying bricks on a building site.
He made his name with Leicester City, where he won the League Cup in 1964, before joining Stoke in 1967 and being voted the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 1972.
Making his England debut in 1963, Banks won 73 caps and was voted FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times before his international career came to an end when he lost the sight in his right eye in a car accident.
In later years, Banks twice battled cancer, but remained as active as possible as a Stoke life president and was a regular in the crowd at his old club's Britannia Stadium.
Like many of England's Wembley heroes, Banks eventually sold his World Cup winner's medal to help his three children buy their first homes.
But while the tangible souvenirs faded, nothing will ever erase the memories of Banks's greatness.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Banks, who has died aged 81, earned his place in the pantheon of England icons when he flung himself to his right to turn Pele's goal-bound header over the crossbar in the group stages of the 1970 World Cup.
Such was the accuracy and force of Pele's effort that the Brazil great thought he had scored and was beginning to celebrate before being stopped in his tracks by Banks's breathtaking intervention.
"I heard Pele shout 'Goal!' after he headed it," Banks said. "Definitely. He thought it was past me."
Banks's England teammate Bobby Charlton echoed the feelings of the fans inside Guadalajara's Estadio Jalisco and the millions who have seen the save since.
"That is without question the greatest save I have ever seen," said Charlton.
It was also a tribute to Banks's diligence and attention.
Noticing the ball was bouncing higher than usual during practice on the sun-baked Mexican pitches, Banks adjusted his technique and his reward was football immortality.
"I noticed in shooting sessions that sometimes the ball would kick up a bit more," he told the Daily Mail.
"I was able to anticipate that it was going to bounce up and I could flick it over."
Banks had no complaints about being revered for his showdown with Pele.
But, for the man himself, that save actually played second fiddle to a stop he made while playing for Stoke City on a dank evening in London's East End.
Asked in 2016 if denying Pele was his crowning glory, Banks replied: "No, that was a penalty (save) from Geoff Hurst against Stoke in the League Cup semi-final in 1972."
Cat-like Reflexes
Despite Banks's save from Pele, England were eventually beaten 1-0 by Brazil and saw their reign as world champions ended.
But two years later Banks was celebrating his second and last major club trophy thanks in part to his sublime penalty save from West Ham United's Hurst in the League Cup semi-finals.
Stoke were clinging to a 1-0 second-leg lead, which had brought them to 2-2 on aggregate, when West Ham were awarded a penalty with four minutes remaining at Upton Park.
Taking a long run-up, Hurst smashed a ferocious shot to Banks's right that appeared destined to burst the net.
Yet the Stoke goalkeeper showed astonishing, cat-like reflexes to leap and palm the ball over the bar.
Stoke went on to reach the final after two replays before defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.
Of course, Hurst had already played a defining role in Banks's career in 1966 when the striker's hat-trick in a 4-2 victory against West Germany earned England the World Cup on home soil.
That golden afternoon at Wembley must have seemed unimaginable to Yorkshire-born Banks when he started his career with Chesterfield as a teenager while digging ditches and carrying bricks on a building site.
He made his name with Leicester City, where he won the League Cup in 1964, before joining Stoke in 1967 and being voted the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 1972.
Making his England debut in 1963, Banks won 73 caps and was voted FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year six times before his international career came to an end when he lost the sight in his right eye in a car accident.
In later years, Banks twice battled cancer, but remained as active as possible as a Stoke life president and was a regular in the crowd at his old club's Britannia Stadium.
Like many of England's Wembley heroes, Banks eventually sold his World Cup winner's medal to help his three children buy their first homes.
But while the tangible souvenirs faded, nothing will ever erase the memories of Banks's greatness.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results