From Red Devil to Cityzen! Manchester City Planning to Rope in Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Rumours regarding French midfielder Paul Pogba’s transfer have been doing the rounds in recent times. But in a new development, it is being understood that the Manchester United footballer might end up joining their arch-rivals Manchester City. According to a report published by The Guardian, “Pogba is open to crossing the city.”

It is being learnt that Manchester City are presently considering roping in Pogba on a free transfer when the midfielder’s deal expires in the summer. The 29-year-old midfielder was offered a new deal last season, but the former Juventus midfielder did not accept that. Manchester United are currently at sixth spot on the points table with 58 points from 36 games.

The report published by The Guardian states, “They are willing to offer the Frenchman a four-year contract, with the option of a further year.”

Pogba had rejoined Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016 for an amount of 89 million Pounds. In six seasons, he has scored 29 goals for the Red Devils in 154 English Premier League matches. During his second stint at Manchester United, he has so far won one League Cup and one Europa League. He was also an integral part of France’s World Cup-winning squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In the 59th minute of the final match against Croatia, Pogba had scored a vital goal. Eventually, France had won the match by a margin of 4-2.

Needless to say, if Pogba joins Manchester City then it will reignite the old, famous and much-talked-about rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, it was believed that Cristiano Ronaldo will come back to the city of Manchester from Juventus. But surprisingly, the club that was a frontrunner in signing Ronaldo was Manchester City. But eventually, things changed in dramatic fashion and the former Real Madrid striker decided to return to his former club Manchester United.

But Pogba will not be the first footballer to represent both the Manchester-based clubs, if he decided to join City. Earlier, players like, Brian Kidd, Denis Law, Andrew Cole, Peter Schmeichel, Owen Hargreaves, Carlos Tevez have donned the jerseys of both the Manchester-based clubs.

