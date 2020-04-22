From Social Media Banter to New TV Shows, Here's How La Liga Players Keep Fans Engaged Amidst Lockdown

Madrid: Spain is currently in lockdown, yet La Liga players are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world. Spain has now been under coronavirus-related shutdown measures for over a month, yet La Liga players continue to keep spirits up through their activities online.

A look at what exactly they've been getting up to this past week:

BANTER BETWEEN RIVALS

Social media is a great place for banter between rivals and this week has been no different. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale posted a photo remembering his iconic Copa del Rey final winner over Barcelona back in 2014 and his ‘victim' that day, Marc Bartra – then a Barcelona defender, now at Real Betis – replied asking to be tagged! Nothing like a bit of good humour among players who are rivals on the pitch and friends off it. Especially from Bartra, who's known for his online banter.

COLLECTING A UNIQUE KIND OF FOOTBALL STICKER

Football cards and stickers have long been a tradition among football fans around the world and Panini have created a rather unique collection recently. Blank versions of the classic stickers have been launched for kids from around the world to colour in, available for download online.

REMINISCING ABOUT A SPECIAL NIGHT AT ANFIELD

Athletico de Madrid players and fans are still on a high after their epic Champions League last 16 victory over Liverpool. While over a month may have passed since that famous night at Anfield, double goal scorer Marcos Llorente spent time reminiscing with Spanish TV and Atleti fan David Broncano who won his match shirt at a charity auction to raise funds for the Red Cross.

NEW TV SHOWS

Three new programmes – La Liga Nations, La Liga Clubs and La Liga StayAtHome – have been launched by La Liga and the league's players have been taking part. From Sergi Gómez's card tricks and Carlos Bacca's memorabilia to Chimy Ávila's tales of his inspiring journey, the stars of La Liga have been appearing on TV sets around the world.

WORKING OUT WITH INTENSITY

As has been the case from day one of the shutdown in Spain, players have been working hard to maintain their fitness levels. Impressive videos continue to be shared by players from around La Liga, showing off their intensity in their improvised workout areas. Las Palmas player Tana, for one, has stolen the show by sharing a sped-up video of his fitness plan.

CATCHING UP WITH TEAMMATES

Video calls have become the new way to keep in touch with family, friends and co-workers around the world and La Liga is no different. Barcelona organised a video call for their first-team squad and coaches this past week and even shared some details about the meeting online, including an image of all the various players and coaches together.

COOKING UP SOME TASTY DISHES

Players around La Liga have been trying out some new recipes during this period and many of them have been sharing their dishes online. Osasuna's Ruben Garcia and RC Celta's Fran Beltrán are among those to have shared their culinary creations over the past month, while this week fans have taken inspiration from Real Sociedad's women's team player Maddi Torre and Real Zaragoza's nutritionist Raúl Luzón who prepared changurro – a crab dish typical in northern Spain – and cupcakes respectively.

COMING TOGETHER ON CUP FINAL WEEKEND

The Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club was due to be held on April 18th but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the players from these two Basque teams are staying at home, they came together virtually to share an emotional message of solidarity.