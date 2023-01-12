From the Past, For The Future! Arsenal Unveils New Artwork at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have unveiled the new artwork that will adorn the iconic Emirates Stadium. A year ago, Arsenal had taken the decision to redecorate their official home ground as its original artwork had faded due to sun damage. The incredible set of new artwork is expected to give the epochal Stadium a whole new look. The Gunners have already taken down the existing images around the stadium and will begin installing the eight pieces of new artwork from January 12. While the previous design linked 32 legends of the past around the stadium, the new artwork will essentially restyle the Emirates into a vast outdoor gallery.

Arsenal team management has decided to install eight images on the concrete cores that hold the stadium together. These eight images will feature the memorable ‘Invincibles’ season, the all-conquering women’s team, a picture of their former Highbury home and academy graduates. The artwork will be punctuated by club legends like Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, George Armstrong and David Rocastle and will celebrate different eras of the men’s and women’s teams. Fans are delighted that the club has also decided to install a painting of 721 loyal fans who have supported the club over the years.

Revealing our new Emirates Stadium artwork.Created by the Arsenal family. 🔗 https://t.co/QBWqoDSLlc pic.twitter.com/B90oR84tgL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 11, 2023

The murals will be visually striking and transform the north London skyline. These eight pieces of art will represent Arsenal’s glorious heritage. Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller distinguished graphic designer David Rudnick and critically acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor have led the design process of the new artwork.

While speaking to The Athletic, Arsenal’s chief executive Vinai Venkatesham opened up on the motive behind the new artwork of Emirates Stadium. “How do we bring alive all the bits of Arsenal? Across the new art, we’ve got 150 supporters’ groups flags, over 700 fans, Arsenal men, Arsenal women, the Academy, Highbury and two of the greatest achievements the club has ever had. It’s all there. It feels like all the different strands of what we stand for in 2023. Togetherness is how I would summarise it,” Venkatesham was quoted as saying by the portal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently at top of the Premier League table and a favourite to win their fourth title.

