‘From Whiners to Winners’: Gary Neville on Manchester United Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag clinched his first trophy in English football after his side defeated Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The sensational win also helped Manchester United in ending their six-year trophy drought. Ten Hag has already managed to do an impactful job at the Old Trafford-based outfit just 10 months after being hired by Manchester United team management. Manchester United, under the Dutchman’s guidance, has reached the last-16 of the Europa League this year and the Red Devils are also in contention for FA Cup triumph.

Manchester United will now resume their Premier League journey with just six points adrift of second-placed Manchester City. Needless to say, Ten Hag’s performance is already being praised by many and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has now lavished huge praise on the ex-Ajax manager.

Gary Neville said that Erik ten Hag has managed to transform the side from “whiners into winners.” “It’s about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners - what a job Erik ten Hag has done. At the end of last season, some of those players were part of a team labelled a disgrace by me and other Man Utd fans. It was horrible to watch. They were divided. The turnaround is transformational. It’s unbelievable what Erik ten Hag has done,” the footballer-turned-pundit told Sky Sports after the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Coming back to the game, Manchester United claimed their first piece of silverware since 2017. Erik Ten Hag’s men clinched a 2-0 win over Newcastle United to lift the EFL Cup for the sixth time at Wembley Stadium in London. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match minutes after the half-hour mark. An own goal, thanks to Sven Botman, helped Manchester United in securing a two-goal cushion against Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men did offer a spirited display in the second half but the Magpies could not manage to pull a goal back.

Manchester United, in their next assignment, will be up against West Ham United in the fifth-round tie of the FA Cup on March 2.

