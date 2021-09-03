Frustrated Virgil Van Dijk Shoves Away Fan After Netherlands vs Norway Draw | WATCH

Netherlands’ Virgil Van Dijk was a frustrated player as the Dutch walked away with a point after drawing 1-1 with Norway. The Liverpool defender was not a happy man after the draw in the World Cup Qualifier group match against the Norwegians. During hispost-match interview, an excited fan was able to run to the defender but got shoved away by Van Dijk as he continued talking. It was a match to witness as Netherlands’ wall Van Dijk faced Norway’s striker Erling Haaland, with the latter finding the back of the net.

In the UEFA Group G clash at the Ullevaal Stadium, Haaland fired Norway into the lead after Memphis Depay lost the ball to Strandberg, who crossed the ball over the Dutch defence, only to find Haaland find the back of the net to take the lead.Seven minutes later, Davy Klaassen leveled after converting Georgio Wijnaldum’s low cross to score from close range. It was an action-packed match as Norway converted every possession into a counter-attack.However, the Dutch defence were on their feet in the second half of the clash.

With the match ending in a disappointing draw, Netherlands are second on the table, one point behind Turkey who sits at the top with 8 points. A win could have seen Lois Van Gaal’s Netherlands at the top.

Van Dijk was seen in discomfort during half-time as the defender appeared to have dislocated his finger during the first half of the match and was placed back as well. The defender played the rest of the match in discomfort but was able to do his bit.With all the agonyVan Dijk was going through, the defender was annoyed when a Liverpool supporter ran to him to take a selfie. Van Dijk simply shoved the fan away and continued his post-match interview in a calm manner.

Van Dijk refusing to take a selfie so he can finish a interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/phgPiZqYkE— Samue (@SamueILFC) September 1, 2021

The Dutchmen will be seeking three points in their next clash against Montenegro at the Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion in order to claim first place on the table.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here