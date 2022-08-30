Fulham vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fulham can extend their undefeated record at Craven Cottage to three games in a row when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, August 31, in the English Premier League.

Last season’s English Championship winners Fulham were defeated 2-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. They were undefeated until that game, holding Liverpool and Wolverhampton to draws and winning against Brentford. Currently, at the eleventh position, Fulham will be looking to secure three points on Wednesday.

Brighton are one of the only five EPL teams without a defeat this season, beating Leeds United 1-0 over the weekend. Brighton has a lot to be excited about right now, as the Seagulls currently find themselves in the top four of the Premier League. Graham Potter’s men have been remarkably resolute in defence this month, refusing to concede in four consecutive games across all competitions. They stunned Manchester United in their season opener securing a 2-1 win over the Red Devils.

Both sides will be looking to secure a crucial win on Wednesday. Do not miss the enthralling action from the English Premier League.

Ahead of the EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton will take place on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

What time will the EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton begin?

The EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Friendly match between Fulham and Brighton?

The EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton?

The EPL 2022 match between Fulham and Brighton will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Fulham vs Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up:

Fulham’s possible starting lineup: Bernd Leno (Gk), Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Brighton’s possible starting lineup: Robert Sanchez (Gk) Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gros, Danny Welbeck

