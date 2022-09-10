Gabriel Agbonlahor Urges Casemiro to Ask for More Playing Time at Manchester United

Former English footballer Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Manchester United’s latest acquisition Casemiro to demand a more prominent role in Erik Ten Hag’s team. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Casemiro has not started a match for United and has played significantly lesser minutes as compared to his time in his former club Real Madrid, where he was a vital cog of the midfield.

The Brazil star was roped in by United in the closing stages of the summer transfer window to bolster their midfield. However, Ten Hag has preferred to start with Scott McTominay in the middle of the park over the experienced Casemiro.

In an interview with the Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Casemiro would not care if McTominay is performing well or not and will definitely have a word with Ten Hag if the situation remains the same. “I feel like Casemiro will give it one more game and then he’ll be thinking ‘Hang on a minute, what’s going on here? You signed me for £60million then get me on the team. I don’t care if McTominay’s doing well or not, you didn’t sign me to sit on the bench,’” the former Aston Villa center-forward said.

United had a rough start to the season as they lost their first two competitive games in the Premier League. Thereafter, ten Hag has made some bold decisions like leaving out superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire from the starting line-up. Since the Brentford game, neither player has started a match for the Red Devils. Starting McTominay over Casemiro has also been surprising.

So far, all these bold moves have paid off for the Dutch manager as United have turned their fortunes around with big wins including triumphs over Liverpool and Arsenal. With four wins on the trot, United are at the fifth position in the Premier League. Therefore, the gaffer has stuck with his successful combination and hasn’t looked to tinker much with the line-up.

Casemiro has played cameos as a substitute against Southampton, Arsenal, and Leicester City in the league. The five-time Champions League winner has not been at his best coming off the bench and will need some time to adapt to his new surroundings.

