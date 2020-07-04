Gabriel Martinelli Pens New Long-term Deal with Arsenal, Newcastle United Sign Ex-Motherwell Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie

Arsenal's Brazil Under-23 striker Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.

The news comes 48 hours after fellow teenager Bukayo Saka, 18, also agreed a new long-term deal with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Martinelli - who penned his new contract exactly a year after joining Arsenal - has scored 10 goals in 26 games for the club since moving from Brazilian side Ituano last year.

He has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training which required surgery.





"I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us," manager Mikel Arteta told the club website. "He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club." Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago.

NEWCASTLE GET THEIR KEEPER

Newcastle United have brought in former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract to provide competition at St James' Park, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Newcastle supporter was born in the city and started his career with the Magpies at academy level before moving to Carlisle United in 2008 aged 16.

He played 180 games for the Cumbrians before joining Walsall in 2017 and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2018 where he became first-choice, helping them finish third last season.



Mark Gillespie is hoping to live his dream of playing for #NUFC having signed a three-year deal at the club.



Bruce said: "We're very pleased to welcome Mark aboard. He was here when he was young and has gone on to do very well. He'll give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck."

Gillespie, a free agent after his contract at Motherwell expired, will back up first-choice keeper Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow after long-serving Rob Elliot left the club.

"It's an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle," he was quoted as saying on the Newcastle website.

"Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard and now I'm back, and I can't wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of."

