GAL vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Galatasaray and Lazio: The Europa League commences from September 16 and the road to Sevilla starts from here. Super Lig’s (Turkish League) Galatasaray take on Serie A’s Lazio in the Group E clash at 22:15 PM IST and attacking football is on the cards in today’s fixture. While Galatasaray recently drew 2-2- to Trabzonspor in the league clash, Lazio were handed a 0-2 defeat by AC Milan. Both sides are known for their respective attacking style and the clash will surely bring out each side’s absolute best. Fans here can check the GAL vs LAZ Dream 11 and Predicted XI for today’s Europa League clash.

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

GAL vs LAZ Live Streaming

The Europa League match between GAL vs LAZ is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

GAL vs LAZ Match Details

The match between GAL vs LAZ will be played on Thursday, September 16, at the Turk Telekom Stadium. The game will start at 22:15 PM (IST).

GAL vs LAZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: Emre Kilinc

GAL vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt, Victor Nelsson, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic

Midfielders: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Emre Kilinc, Lucas Leiva

Strikers: Halil Dervisoglu, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

Galatasaray vs Lazio probable XI:

Galatasaray: Fernando Muslera (GK), Patrick van Aanholt, Victor Nelsson, Christian Luyindama, DeAndre Yedlin, Berkan Kutlu, Muhammed Akturkoglu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Oli,piu Morutan, Emre Kilinc, Halil Dervisoglu

Lazio: Pepe Reina (GK), Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

