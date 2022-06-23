Galatasaray Appoint Okan Buruk as Head Coach

Ex-Turkey midfielder Okan Buruk has been appointed coach of his former club Galatasaray on a two-year deal, the Istanbul side announced on Thursday.
After the departure of Fatih Terim in January, Spaniard Domenec Torrent, a former assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, was unable to improve the team’s results.
The club slumped to 13th in the league, a historic low for the record 22-time Turkish league champions.
Buruk, a 48-year-old was capped 56 times for Turkey and played for the club for 12 seasons, winning the UEFA Cup with them in 2000.
“Welcome home!” Galatasaray said in a statement.
As a coach Buruk led Istanbul Basaksehir to their first-ever Turkish league title in 2020.
