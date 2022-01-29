GAM vs CAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Gambia and Cameroon: Tournament favourites Cameroon will aim to secure another win on home soil when will take on host Gambia in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 29. The match will be hosted at the Japoma Stadium, in Douala from 9:30 PM IST onwards. Team Gambia is enjoying a sensational debut at the tournament claiming three wins from their four games to find themselves in contention for a semi-finals berth after a superb run so far. They wrapped up the group stages in style with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, before grinding out the same score win to over Guinea in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Cameroon has emerged as the favourites to win the title on home soil and are just three games away from conquering the AFCON trophy. Unbeaten thus far, they progressed from the group stages winning twice and beat Comoros in the Last 16 to book a quarter-finals spot. Plenty of action is expected in this encounter as three points are vital in the race for a position in the top four and fans here can check the GAM vs CAM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

GAM vs CAM Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals game will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

GAM vs CAM Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals match between GAM vs CAM is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

GAM vs CAM Match Details

The match between GAM vs CAM will be played on Saturday, January 29, at the Japoma Stadium, in Douala, Cameroon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30 PM (IST).

GAM vs CAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Barrow

Vice-Captain: Aboubakar

Goalkeeper: Jobe

Defenders: Moukoudi, Colley, Tore, Ngadeu

Midfielders: Adams, Marreh, Ekambi

Strikers: Aboubakar, Barrow, Ceesay

Gambia vs Cameroon Predicted XI:

Gambia: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

