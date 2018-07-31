English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gareth Bale Can Fill Cristiano Ronaldo Void, Says Real Coach Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has the qualities to fill the void left by his fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, the Spanish side's new manager Julen Lopetegui has said.
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League in Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Loading...
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has the qualities to fill the void left by his fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, the Spanish side's new manager Julen Lopetegui has said.
Bale struggled to hold on to his place in the starting XI under previous manager Zinedine Zidane and said after his match-winning display in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool that he craved regular first team action.
Speaking ahead of his team's pre-season encounter against Manchester United in Miami on Tuesday, Lopetegui said the 29-year-old Welshman's immediate future was with the Spanish giants.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to. Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void," Lopetegui said.
Ronaldo joined Italian champions Juventus on a four-year contract for 100 million euros ($117.37 million) earlier this month, signalling the end of nine years in Madrid.
Lopetegui was keen to stress that the Portuguese's departure represented a "fantastic opportunity" for Bale, who has been linked by Spanish media with a move away from the club, to stay and show his talent.
"I don't walk to talk about hypothetical situations," Lopetegui said, dismissing reports of Bale's possible return to the Premier League with United and his former team Tottenham Hotspur possible destinations.
"If this is the squad I have at start of season I'll be a happy man... he (Bale) is with the team. He's happy and aligned with our goals. It is the start of an exciting path for us."
Real begin their season with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League winners and city rivals Atletico Madrid on Aug. 15. They face Getafe in their opening La Liga match four days later.
Also Watch
Bale struggled to hold on to his place in the starting XI under previous manager Zinedine Zidane and said after his match-winning display in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool that he craved regular first team action.
Speaking ahead of his team's pre-season encounter against Manchester United in Miami on Tuesday, Lopetegui said the 29-year-old Welshman's immediate future was with the Spanish giants.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to. Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void," Lopetegui said.
Ronaldo joined Italian champions Juventus on a four-year contract for 100 million euros ($117.37 million) earlier this month, signalling the end of nine years in Madrid.
Lopetegui was keen to stress that the Portuguese's departure represented a "fantastic opportunity" for Bale, who has been linked by Spanish media with a move away from the club, to stay and show his talent.
"I don't walk to talk about hypothetical situations," Lopetegui said, dismissing reports of Bale's possible return to the Premier League with United and his former team Tottenham Hotspur possible destinations.
"If this is the squad I have at start of season I'll be a happy man... he (Bale) is with the team. He's happy and aligned with our goals. It is the start of an exciting path for us."
Real begin their season with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League winners and city rivals Atletico Madrid on Aug. 15. They face Getafe in their opening La Liga match four days later.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Flaunt Their Incredible Dance Moves As They Groove To Nora Fatehi's Dilbar; Watch
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...