Gareth Bale Picks Real Madrid's La Decima as Favourite Champions League Title

Gareth Bale (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gareth Bale (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gareth Bale picked La Decima because it was his first and the 'feeling of lifting the trophy' was great.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale said if he had to choose a favourite Champions League title won with the Spanish giants club, it would be La Decima. In 2014, Real Madrid won their 10th trophy in the European competition after years of wait.

The term La Decima means the number 10 in Spanish."It was my first and that feeling of lifting the trophy is just great. It's also my favourite because we won it very late, it was all new, exciting and special," said the Welsh striker in an interview with BT Sports.

The final match was played against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon and Bale had scored the match-winner in the 93rd minute.

Bale also kept the Champions League win against Juventus in his list of favourites for it being played in his hometown of Cardiff. Admitting that it was hard to pick just one, Bale kept La Decima ahead because of "what it meant" as a milestone.

In the interview, he also talked about coronavirus and the total stoppage of sporting events. He said there should be no rush to restart the La Liga while the lockdown is in place.

Bale's comments came after the Spanish football league was discussing the possibility of testing players to complete the current season, reported by news agency AFP.

