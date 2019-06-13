Gareth Bale Doesn't Have Brightest of Future at Real Madrid: Ex-Wales Boss John Toshack

Former Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack feels Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid needs to be sorted out soon for the Welshman to find form for the international side as well.

Wales have lost two of their three Euro 2020 qualifiers and are now in danger of not directly qualifying for the event. Wales had finished runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament.

This year, Wales have played Euro 2020 qualifiers Slovakia, Croatia and Hungary and they have managed to beat only Slovakia and that too by just a 1-0 margin. They then lost 2-1 to Croatia and more astonishingly, to Hungary 1-0.

In all the three matches, Bale has been in the squad but has failed to find the back of the net.

At Real Madrid, Bale made only 42 appearances in the 2018-19 season, where he has scored only 14 goals and provided just six assists.

"The situation that he's in at Real Madrid certainly can't be helping him," Toshack told BBC Sport Wales. "It needs sorting out as soon as possible... because when you look at this player, what he's shown that he can do and look at what he's producing at the moment, something is going terribly, terribly wrong somewhere."

Toshack admitted that Bale's performances recently have been "disappointing" and he said for Wales to do better, Bale needs to sort out his career and rebuild his form.

"I would have thought he (Bale) would have been absolutely banging the dressing-room door down to get out there on the pitch at this particular moment in time, to show people that they're making a mistake by not playing him.

"People talk about maybe the fitness levels are not there, but I don't go along with that 100 per cent. Bale's performances recently have been disappointing, no question about that.

"And I think the sooner that things get sorted out for him now the better it'll be for Wales and for himself because, from what I can see over here, there's not the brightest future for him at Real Madrid.

"There's a bit of a battle going on here between his agent and Madrid at the moment, I think, that needs to be sorted out."