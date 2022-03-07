Gary Neville Rips Apart ‘Spiritless’ Manchester United After Crushing Defeat to Manchester City

Manchester United were humbled at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City crushed Ralf Rangnick’s side 4-1 in the derby on Sunday. The Red Devils were exposed and punished for their mistakes, which saw City secure a much-needed win in the Premier League, keeping the distance between them and second-ranked Liverpool at six points. Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, who was commentating for the derby, was left appalled and horrified with the result.

Neville, who is a Sky Sports pundit, was stunned by the performance put on by United in the last 25 minutes. He called the Manchester United players “spiritless” and said they were just walking around the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the fifth minute to give City an early lead. United winger Jadon Sancho made the most of a through ball by Pogba to find the back of the net, equalizing the score in the 22nd minute. Six minutes later, De Bruyne thumped in City’s second goal of the match.

Riyad Mahrez then scored a second-half brace and City secured all three points. Gary Neville said City had 92 percent possession after the third goal in the 68th minute of the match and United’s performance was “unforgivable” and nowhere near good enough.

The former Manchester United player also mentioned that the dressing room is near broken after the performance. Apart from Neville, former United captain Roy Keane’s opinion on the clash was just as scathing. Keane described United’s show as “shameful” and echoed what Neville said by stating that United had given up.

It was another embarrassing performance by Manchester United, who were outclassed by their neighbours. Due to injuries, the interim manager Ralf Rangnick left out strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Bruno Fernandes was not able to make an impact in the match while Paul Pogba was able to register an assist which led to United’s only goal scored by Sancho, a former City player.

The loss now sees United fifth on the table, losing the fourth spot to Arsenal, who beat Watford 3-2 to move up the ladder. The Gunners also have three matches in hand, giving them the advantage to qualify for Europe.

Questions will be raised once again, with most being pointed at Rangnick’s tactics and decision to leave out Ronaldo from the marquee clash. Manchester United will next be in action on the weekend when they face Tottenham Hotspur on March 12.

