Gaurav Mukhi Scores on Return from Ban in Jamshedpur's Reserves Game against Chennaiyin

Jamshedpur: Gaurav Mukhi, who was cleared to play recently by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), scored his first goal of the season for Jamshedpur FC reserve team against Chennaiyin FC in a friendly match.

Mukhi, 21, also assisted in Jamshedpur FC's second goal. Chennaiyin reserves won 4-2.

The Jamshedpur FC senior team is scheduled to play former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin on Saturday behind closed doors.

Mukhi was banned for six months for age-fraud last season.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had sanctioned him in November last year but upon submission of correct documents, the ban was lifted.

Mukhi had scored a goal against Bengaluru FC on October 7 last year and went on to be named as the 'Indian Super League's youngest-ever goal-scorer'. But it then came to light that the 16-year-old was overage.

