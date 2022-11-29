CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Football » Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury
1-MIN READ

Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST

Doha

Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury (AP Image)

Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury (AP Image)

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday

Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup.

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

RELATED NEWS

The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16.

Gavi scored once in the team’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

He and 20-year-old Pedri are leading a revamped Spain squad trying to win its second World Cup, and first major title since the 2012 European Championship.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Tags:
first published:November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST
last updated:November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST