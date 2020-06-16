GEF vs ESL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Getafe vs Espanyol- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bottom-placed Espanyol look to pick their successive win when they travel to Getafe for the upcoming La Liga challenge on June 16, Tuesday. The La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Espanyol will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. In their first match after the season resumed, Getafe were handed disappointment by Granada. After full time, the score was 2-1. Getafe, who are placed 5th with 46 points, will try to bounce back in their home game. On the other hand, Espanyol, who had resumed the season on a winning note, will look to continue their form. Espanyol have 23 points in their bank from 28 games. The kick-off time for Tuesday night’s fixture is 11 pm.

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Espanyol: GEF vs ESL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Defender Xabier Etxeita won’t feature for the host team in today’s game as he is serving a suspension. Meanwhile, Nemanja Maksimovic, Jaime Mata and Mauro Arambarri have returned to the side and are expected to play from the first whistle. Espanyol have no major injury update ahead of the away fixture.

Getafe vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 captain: Mata

Getafe vs Espanyol,La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 vice-captain: Nyom

Getafe vs Espanyol,La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 goalkeeper: Diego Lopez

Getafe vs Espanyol,La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 defender: Cabaco, Nyom, Dakonam, Bernardo Espinosa

Getafe vs Espanyol,La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 midfielder: Embarba, Roca, Cucurella

Getafe vs Espanyol,La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs ESL Dream11 striker: Wu Lei, Mata, Molina

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Espanyol: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabaco, Nyom; Etebo, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Mata, Molina

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Diego Lopez; J Lopez, Espinosa, Cabrera, Vila; Melendo, David Lopez, Roca, Embarba; Calleri, Wu Lei