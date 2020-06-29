GEF vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20 Getafe Vs Real Sociedad Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Getafe will roll out the carpet for Real Sociedad on Tuesday, June 30, in their La Liga 2019-20. Gefate, who are yet to see win coming their way since the season has resumed its play, will be eyeing to turn the table of fortune in their home fixture. They are, right now, sixth in the league standing with 49 points. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have slipped to number seven slot after losing three back-to-back fixtures. Real Sociedad have 47 points next to their name. In the previous outing, Getafe held Valladolid to a 1-1 draw, whereas Real Sociedad lost to Celta Vigo.

The La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Real Sociedad fixture will commence from 1:30am at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Getafe's key defender Djene Dakonam will miss the upcoming home game due to suspension. The 28-year-old defender picked a yellow card against Valladolid. Meanwhile, defender Erick Cabaco remains on the treatment table due an ankle injury.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad have a set of injuries ahead of the game night. Ander Guevara, Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli and Ander Barrenetxea are on the injury bench. Whereas, defender Diego Llorente will be seen on the suspension bench.

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Captain: Molina

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Vice Captain: Oyarzabal

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Goalkeeper: Remiro

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Defenders: Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Midfielders: Portu, Odegaard, Cucurella

La Liga 2019-20 GEF vs RS Dream 11Prediction, Getafe vs Real Sociedad Strikers: Oyarzabal, Mata, Molina

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe Probable XI vs Real Sociedad: Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera; Cucurella, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Nyom; Mata, Molina

La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad Probable XI vs Getafe: Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Odegaard, Zubeldia, Merino; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu