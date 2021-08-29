GEN vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Genoa and Napoli: Napoli head to Luigi Ferraris stadium to meet hosts Genoa in their second game of the Serie A 2021-22 season on Sunday. In their first game, the visitors were able to overcome an early red card to beat Venezia 2-0 last week. Striker Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty early on but was able to get things right from the spot in the second half before Eljif Elmas’ brace confirmed three points.

In contrast to their visitors, the hosts will look to make a mark in Italy’s top flight when they will walk on the home field against the Partenopei. In their opening fixture, Genoa were fortunate to escape with only a four-goal beating by defending champions Inter Milan at San Siro.

Heading into this fixture, Genoa have no injury concerns and they’ll have both Valon Behrami and Mattia Bani back from suspension.

Napoli, on the other hand, will have to deal with star striker Victor Osimhen serving a red card suspension. While, Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Diego Demme and Faouzi Ghoulam are all in the treatment room due to injuries.

The GEN vs NAP game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Serie A 2021-22, GEN vs NAP Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Genoa and Napoli will be broadcasted on MTV in India, while live streaming is available on Voot and Jio TV.

GEN vs NAP Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 29, at the Luigi Ferraris stadium, in Genoa, Italy. The game will start at 10:00 PM (IST).

GEN vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Goran Pandev

Vice-Captain: Fabian Ruiz

Goalkeeper: Alex Meret

Defenders: Andrea Cambiaso, Davide Biraschi, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Eljif Elmas, Stanislav Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz

Strikers: Goran Pandev, Flavio Bianchi, Lorenzo Insigne

Genoa vs Napoli probable XIs

Genoa: Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Davide Biraschi, Zinho Vanheusden, Stefano Sabelli, Domenico Criscito, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Hernani, Andrea Cambiaso; Goran Pandev, Flavio Bianchi

Napoli: Alex Meret (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano

