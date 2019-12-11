Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Gennaro Gattuso Named New Napoli Coach After Carlo Ancelotti Sacking

Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the new Napoli coach as the later was sacked after leading them to UEFA Champions League knockouts.

AFP

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gennaro Gattuso Named New Napoli Coach After Carlo Ancelotti Sacking
Gennaro Gattuso (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Milan: Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday took over as coach of Napoli after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked despite guiding them to the Champions League last 16, the troubled Serie A side announced.

Gattuso, who left AC Milan at the end of last season after failing to qualify for the Champions League, takes charge of a club who sit seventh in Serie A.

"The aim is to recoup points and get back into the Champions League positions," said Gattuso, who won the 2006 World Cup as a player with Italy.

"We need to work hard, win back points and come through this tricky period."

The 41-year-old replaces a friend in Ancelotti, who coached Gattuso to two Champions Leagues and one Serie A title over eight years in charge of seven-time European champions Milan.

"Ancelotti is like a father to me," he added. "He's always been close to me and supported me. He's won it all and I still have a lot to prove."

Former Rangers midfielder Gattuso joins Napoli at a difficult time despite their arrival in Monday's draw for the knockout stages of Europe's top competition.

Last season's Serie A runners-up sit 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

More worryingly they are eight behind fourth-placed Cagliari, who hold the final spot for next season's Champions League, and have been engulfed in a row between the players and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis ordered the players into a week-long training camp after defeat by big rivals Roma early last month -- a decision with which Ancelotti publicly disagreed -- but they rebelled and were hit with a massive fine that incurred the wrath of Players' union FIFPRO.

Media reports in the United Kingdom suggest both Arsenal and Everton are keen to hire Ancelotti, who has won three Champions Leagues as a coach, after sacking Unai Emery and Marco Silva respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram