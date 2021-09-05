GER vs ARM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Germany vs Armenia: Germany will be hoping to move atop of Group J in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying stage when they host Armenia at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on Monday, September 6.

The visitors have enjoyed an exciting run in the World Cup qualifiers, picking up 10 points from four fixtures. However, they will enter Sunday’s contest off the back of a goalless draw against North Macedonia on home turf.

The hosts, on the other hand, opened their Group J campaign with consecutive victories over Iceland and Romania before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to North Macedonia in the March window, which allowed Armenia to leapfrog to the top of the group standings. But Hansi Flick’s side returned to winning ways as they secured a 2-0 over Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Ahead of Monday’s contest both sides will be well aware of the fact that a draw could go a long way in helping continue their hunt for a place in Qatar. With a point separating the table toppers and North Macedonia breathing down their necks with seven points, both teams will be eyeing three points in Stuttgart.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, GER vs ARM Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels. Whereas live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

GER vs ARM 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, September 6 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. The game will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.

GER vs ARM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kai Havertz

Vice-Captain: Manuel Neuer

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Ridle Baku, Antonio Rudiger, Andre Calisir, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan

Midfielders: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry

Strikers: Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Tigran Barsaeghyan

GER vs ARM Probable XIs

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK); Ridle Baku, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

Armenia: David Yurchenko (GK); Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Taron Voskanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Solomonn Udo, Artak Grigoryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan; Tigran Barsaeghyan, Sargis Adamyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here