GER vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary: In the final clash of the ‘Group of Death’, Germany take on Hungary in the third and last match of Group F in the UEFA European Championship on June 24 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards live from the Allianz Arena in Munich. While Portugal take on France in the other clash of Group F, Germany will hope to claim all three points and make it to the last 16 of the Euros 2020 tournament. A resilient Germany side, who were nearly written off after a lacklustre performance against France, thrashed Portugal 4-2 to announce their arrival in the competition. It did take time, but Germany went out with all guns blazing. Three points could seal a spot for Germany and could take them to 6 points on the table.

Hungary on the other hand are no pushovers and fans saw the valiant performance as they held France 1-1. It would be the greatest upset if Hungary were able to do the unthinkable. It’s all to play for in Munich as Germany face Hungary in the final battle of Group F.

GER vs HUN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the GER vs HUN match in India

GER vs HUN Live Streaming

The match between GER vs HUN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

GER vs HUN Match Details

The match between GER vs HUN will be played on Thursday, June 24, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

GER vs HUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-Captain: Adam Szalai

GER vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Attila Szalai, Willi Orban

Midfielders: Tony Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich

Strikers: Roland Sallai, Serge Gnarby, Kai Havertz

Germany vs Hungary probable XI:

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Tony Kroos, Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

