GER vs LAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s International Friendly match between Germany and Latvia: Germany will play host to Latvia on Monday in an International Friendly match at the Merkur Spiel Arena Stadium.

Germany are coming into this game after playing a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday. Germany took the lead in the game three minutes after halftime, courtesy of Florian Neuhaus’ goal. However, Yussuf Poulsen scored the leveller for visitors in the 71st-minute. And after that, neither Germany nor Denmark managed to score any goal as the match ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Latvia registered a thumping 3-1 win over Lithuania in their previous outing and they will aim to continue their winning march against Germany.

On Monday, when Germany would face Latvia in their second International Friendly, they will look to register a win before starting their all-important European Championship.

Germany will kick-start their UEFA European Championship against France on Wednesday, June 16. After that, they will face Portugal on Saturday, June 19.

GER vs LAT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Thomas Muller

Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos

GER vs LAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Robert Ozols

Defenders: Lukas Klostermann, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter and Kaspars Dubra

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry and Janis Ikaunieks

Strikers: Roberts Uldrikis and Thomas Muller

Germany vs Latvia probable XI:

Germany starting lineup: Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Emre Can; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland

Latvia starting lineup: Robert Ozols (GK); Vitalijs Mksimenko, Kaspars Dubra, Roberts Savalnieks, Marciss Oss; Arturs Zjuzins, Vladimir Kamess; Vladislav Gutkovskis, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis; Davis Ikaunieks

